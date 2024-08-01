Training camp quick notes: Defense stands out again on Day 2

Notes and observations

Post-practice interviews

Cal was back to work Thursday as the Bears moved on to Day 2 of training camp. The intensity level was up in the second practice with a scuffle taking place at one point near the end of the day. As was the case so many times in the spring, the defense took centerstage Thursday with some big plays. Still, there were plenty of offensive highlights including a strong showing by a freshman receiver.Here are the quick practice notes from Day 2 on the field for the Bears.- Takeaways continue to be a theme for Peter Sirmon's group. The Cal defense was one of the best in the country at taking away the ball last year, and that has continued with the new group this spring and now into training camp. The defense came up with two more interceptions in the 7-on-7 period Thursday after coming up with one on Day 1 as well. Today, it was newcomer Teddye Buchanan who came up with an interception on a ball thrown right at him during the second 7-on-7 period. It is the second pick in that period for Fernando Mendoza so far in camp, so that will be something to monitor as the month moves along. In that same 7-on-7 period, Lu-Magia Hearns picked off Chandler Rogers on a similar looking play as Rogers threw it right into the Cal cornerback's hands on a ball down the field.Sandwiched between the two interceptions was a nice play from cornerback Nohl Williams to defend a ball from Mendoza that was intended for Kyion Grayes. Williams came up with another deflection to open the second team period Thursday as he worked against Trond Grizzell. It looked like there was a miscommunication between Grizzell and Mendoza leading to the incompletion as Williams came in to disrupt the play.In what was maybe the cleanest play of the day for a defensive back came with the third units on the field as freshman defensive back Khamani Hudson broke up a pass intended for Jordan King from CJ Harris.- There were two team periods during Thursday's practice, but the offense failed to come up with a touchdown during either one. That group is still getting some things ironed out it would seem, but that isn't to say there haven't been some explosive plays. Much like in the spring, it is a young newcomer who is making the most noise so far with receiver Trevor Rogers having the spotlight on Day 2.The freshman from nearby Acalanes High made two big catches during the team periods in a couple of the biggest plays of the day for the offense. Both came on passes thrown by Mendoza with the first coming on a ball down the field that resulted in a 45-yard gain. The second came during the second team period on a fantastic throw by Mendoza just over the hands of the defender leading to a 28-yard gain on the play. Offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch noted Rogers' speed on the plays, and so far it has helped him earn reps through his first two days of practice.- The other big passing play for the offense on Day 2 came on another throw from Mendoza as he found inside receiver Mikey Matthews on a ball to the left side of the field that went for 23 yards. Matthews has continued to have a nice offseason through the first two days of camp coming out of a strong showing in the spring. The Utah transfer also had a 20-yard catch on a pass from Harris that came on a rollout to the left side of the field. It was a nice play on both ends with Harris doing a good job of throwing the ball on the run.- The first unit on defense had all the same pieces on Day 2 as it did Wednesday with T.J. Bollers and Ricky Correia holding down the interior of the defensive line once again. Offensively, the staff continues to rotate a number of receivers with the first and second units. The first group to hit the field Thursday included Jonathan Brady, Josiah Martin and Grayes alongside tight end Jack Endries. Rogers ran with the first group during the initial 7-on-7 period.- Defensively there were a couple different looks with the second unit, particularly in the secondary, on Day 2. Newcomers Jasiah Wagoner and Ryan Yaites had an opportunity to work with the second group Wednesday, but it was spring newcomers Isaiah Crosby and Ja'ir Smith who had their chance to work with that group early in Thursday's practice.Andrew Browning also rotated some pieces in with the second defensive line as Derek Wilkins and Aidan Keanaaina had their chance to take some reps with that unit as did Akili Calhoun and Stanley Saole-McKenze with Nate Burrell still working on the side with the training staff at this point early in camp.- The coaches worked on some return game aspects again Thursday, and the punt returner spot seems to be an open race still at this point. Matthews, Grayes, Brady, Martin and Crosby all had opportunities to work as the return man Thursday.