Training camp quick notes: Big plays highlight Day 3 of practice

Cal is now through the first portion of training camp as it hit Day 3 on Friday. The Bears will get their first off day Saturday before returning to work on Sunday. Day 3 did bring the arrival of shoulder pads for the first time, and that ratcheted up the intensity. There were a few more small dustups among the team on the first fully sunny day at California Memorial Stadium.As I mentioned previously in the other thread, there were no post-practice interviews today (ACC Network had its road show in town) but there was still a lot to see on Day 3 for the Bears.- Friday's practice was the most well-rounded of the three days so far in camp. The offense and defense traded some blows (literally at times and figuratively) but the day was certainly highlighted by big plays across the board. For the first time in camp, the offense truly looked explosive in a different way Friday. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza looked to be playing at an elevated level on Day 3, and his biggest play came on a 75-yard touchdown throw to Tobias Merriweather during the first team period. This happened with Mendoza working behind the second-team offensive line as well making that much more impressive. It was a great play on both ends with Merriweather using his speed to get behind Collin Gamble creating the separation needed. My first thought after it happened was that it was the best practice play I have seen in quite some time.It was the lone touchdown for the offense in the team period.- Defensively, there were two more interceptions and both came against current third-string quarterback CJ Harris. The Ohio transfer has been clean with the ball during his reps in camp so far, but he was picked off on a tough play that led to Marcus Scott II coming up with the interception during the first team period as he worked against Javien Plummer. The second came on a play that rivaled the deep ball from Mendoza to Merriweather earlier in practice. Marcus Harris made a great play on a deep ball as CJ Harris looked for Merriweather down the field. The current starting cornerback made a diving catch on an errant pass to haul in the score late and put a bow on a strong another day for the defense Friday.- The defense again looked to be on a different level than the offense overall. There was a good amount of energy on both sides, but the defense was getting after it in a big way. There were two sacks in the team periods to go along with several pressures and a tackle for loss. David Reese had his best day of camp Friday with a sack of Chandler Rogers working against the starting offensive line coming off the edge against the right side of the offensive line. Earlier in the period Reese nearly caused a fumble in the backfield on a pitch play with Rogers at quarterback. The senior outside linebacker nearly caught the pitch himself he was in the backfield so quickly. Reese also had a tackle for loss against Jaydn Ott during the first team period as well.- Elsewhere defensively, the front had a really productive day across the board. Vic So'oto was pumped up for most of practice, and Andrew Browning was firing up his defensive line group from the onset of practice Friday. Sophomore outside linebacker Ryan McCulloch had a sack against Rogers during the second team period while Aidan Keanaaina had quarterback pressure that forced a throwaway ball from Mendoza late in the first team period. Outside linebacker Xavier Carlton came up with a stop on Jaivian Thomas in that same period as well.- The defense tried out some different looks during Friday's practice with an extra down lineman added to the group in certain situations. Derek Wilkins joined Ricky Correia and Nate Burrell with the first unit defense to open the first team period. Carlton was also part of that group while Reese was the extra man and served a couple different roles defensively from his outside linebacker spot lending a little more help in coverage.- As much as the defense probably had the bigger spark on Friday, the offense was more productive than it has been in the first two days. Yes, it was only able to reach the end zone once during the team periods, but there were some true explosive plays in both the passing and running game on Day 3. It started early with Mendoza hitting Jack Endries for about 30 yards during the 7-on-7 period followed by Rogers finding Mikey Matthews or 25 yards in that same segment of practice. Rogers linked up with Matthews again during the second team period on a 21-yard connection that came on a rollout to the left side. Dean-Taylor Chapman broke off a 21-yard run during the first team period as well giving the Bears a spark on the ground.- Kyion Grayes had a strong day Friday as well, and he became a big target for the quarterbacks on Day 3. Mendoza found him twice on plays of 15 and 17 yards to open the second team period while Rogers connected with the Ohio State transfer on a 10-yard play later in that segment. Grayes got an opportunity to work with the first unit a bit on Friday.