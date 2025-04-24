ADVERTISEMENT

Syracuse forward Chris Bell commits to Cal

Former four-star top 100 recruit Chris Bell (formerly Bunch) is headed to Cal after three seasons at Syracuse. Bell started 30 games as a freshman but has had a bit of an up-and-down career with the Orange.

The 6-foot-7, 190-pound forward has displayed a knack for being able to score, especially from
3-point range. He averaged 9.3 points and 2 rebounds this season in 33 games.

He started the first 13 contests this season before being moved to the bench.

Bell spent his first three high school seasons at De La Salle before finishing at Wasatch Academy in Utah.

He’ll have one season of remaining eligibility at Cal.
 
