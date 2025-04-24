Ron Rivera announces Fight For California Challenge

2025 Fight for California Crowdfunding Campaign Sentence or two about campaign

I’m thrilled to announce the launch of our Fight for California Challenge, a pivotal initiative that will take Cal Football to the next level.​

Stephanie and I, along with Travers Family Head Football Coach Justin Wilcox and Kevin and Jeanette Kennedy, have each pledged to match every dollar raised, up to $500,000.​

This moment presents a unique opportunity for Cal to lead the conference. Giving now provides Cal Football with the critical resources needed to compete for a conference championship and beyond. If we fall short, we risk falling behind. Recruiting and retaining top-tier student-athletes and coaches is essential to our program’s long-term success, and your support empowers us to be more competitive than ever before.​

You’ve heard about the rapidly evolving landscape of college athletics. The upcoming House Settlement will have major implications for how college football operates moving forward. I know we have turned to you for support in the past, but the need has never been greater than it is today.​

We're in a new era. The rise of the transfer portal, recruiting dynamics, NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness), and the push for increased revenue have fundamentally changed the landscape of college athletics, particularly football.​

Cal has always risen to meet the moment. We've led with innovation and embraced change when it mattered most. Now is another one of those moments.​

So please, join me and make a gift today. Let’s win. Let’s compete for ACC championships and College Football Playoff berths. Let’s show the nation what Cal is all about.​

Investments will flow through the Cal Football Strategic Opportunity and Excellence Fund. Resources will be allocated at the discretion of Travers Family Head Football Coach Justin Wilcox and myself, and will be directed toward advancing the football program and strengthening key priorities that support competitive success and the student-athlete experience.​

All contributions are tax-deductible, and gifts of $10,000 or more qualify for Championship CALiber benefits, offering exclusive access and experiences with the Cal Football program.​

And remember, a gift of $100 grants you Cal Athletics Fund membership.​

Together, we can Fight for California.​

Ron Rivera​

General Manager, Cal Football Program​

