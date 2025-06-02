Rivera, DeSean and Marshawn nominated for CFB HOF





Current Cal GM and former All-American linebacker Ron Rivera, DeSean Jackson and Marshawn Lynch have all been nominated for the NFF College Football Hall of Fame today. It is the second year in a row that the Bears have had three players nominated. Alex Mack was selected last year. In all, 79 players and nine coaches were nominated from across the FBS for the honor with the final group being selected some time in early 2026.



The Bears have a total of 23 members in the hall of fame with Rivera, Jackson and Lynch looking to join that group.



Here's a rundown of the accolades for each member of the trio.



DeSean Jackson - Return Specialist/Wide Receiver



- Two-time First Team All-American (as a specialist), earning consensus honors in 2006.

- Randy Moss Award winner as the nation's top kick returner.

- Earned First Team All-Pac-10 honors as a receiver and punt returner in 2006.

- Cal's career leader in punt return average (16.7) and punt return TDs (6).



Marshawn Lynch - Running Back



- 2006 First Team All-American who led Cal to a share of the 2006 Pac-10 title.

- 2006 Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year led the league in rushing (1,356), all-purpose yards (1,785) and TDs (15) that season.

- Two-time bowl game MVP (2005 Las Vegas, 2006 Holiday).

- Cal's all-time leader in 100-yard rushing games (17).



Ron Rivera - Linebacker



- 1983 consensus First Team All-American.

- Lombardi Award finalist in 1983 and named East-West Shrine Game Most Valuable Player.

- Selected as Pac-10 Co-Defensive Player of the Year in 1983.

- Led team in tackles from 1981-83.



