OL Kamo’i Huihui-White commits to Cal

Cal beats out SMU, Nebraska and ASU for the lineman from Hawaii. This is a major addition for the Bears and continues the pipeline into Hawaii. Famika Anae has been on an absolute tear since stepping in for the Bears along the offensive line while prioritizing Polynesian recruiting.Huihui-White visited SMU last week before coming to Berkeley while his decision comes before a planned trip to Nebraska.It says a lot about Cal’s efforts that he committed before even taking the trip to Lincoln.