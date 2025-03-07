ADVERTISEMENT

Official visit tracker: Cal lining up trips for April-June

Like most programs around the country, Cal is in the process of setting up official visits with its priority targets in the 2026 class. Every year it seems that official visits are taking place sooner and sooner, and this year sis no different. Here's a rundown of the recruits who have already announced their OVs with the Bears with dates ranging from early April through June.

The bigger visits are being slotted for later in the cycle closer to June, but there will be big weekends in each of the months during official visit season. As a reminder, recruits are allowed to take unlimited official visits but tend to still only take about 5 each. The official visit period runs from April-June and then picks up again during the season.

April 3

• Three-star OT Quinn Buckey (Bakersfield-Liberty HS) | Other OVs: Oklahoma State (4/17)
• Three-star WR Luc Weaver (Sherman Oaks-Notre Dame HS) | Other OVs: Utah (4/17), Kansas (5/30), Minnesota (6/13)

May 29

• Four-star OT Tommy Tofi (San Francisco-Archbishop Riordan HS) | Other OVs: UCLA (5/8), Oregon (6/8), Tennessee (6/13), Ohio state (6/20)
• Three-star DE Dakota Dickson (Danville-Monte Vista HS ) | Other OVs: SMU (6/6), UNLV (6/13) Washington (6/20)
• Three-star LB Beau Jandreau (Chandler, Arizona) | Other OVs: Oregon (6/13), Oklahoma (6/20)
• Three-star TE Taimane Purcell (Honolulu, Hawaii) | Other OVs: Oklahoma State (4/4), Stanford (4/24), SMU (6/6), USC (6/13), BYU (6/19)
• Three-star DT Nemyah Telona (Concord-De La Salle HS) | Other OVs: Arizona (5/23)

June 5

• Four-star CB commit Jayden Crowder (Rancho Santa Margarita-Santa Margarita Catholic HS) | Other OVs: North Carolina (TBA)
• Four-star RB Izayah Lee (Lancaster, Texas) | Other OVs: ASU (5/2), Kansas (6/13)
• Three-star EDGE Kamron Wilson (Miami, Florida) | Other OVs: Minnesota (5/30), Syracuse (6/13), NC State (6/20)

June 13

• Four-star DE Camron Brooks (Thomasville, Georgia) | Other OVs: Clemson (5/30), Florida State (6/6), Miami (6/20)
• Three-star EDGE Josiah Anyansi (Murrieta-Murrieta Valley HS) | Other OVs: UNLV (6/16), Boston College (6/20)
• Three-star OL Artem Korchagin (Thomasville, Georgia) | Other OVs: TBA
• Three-star OL Niniva Nicholson (Rancho Santa Margarita-Santa Margarita Catholic HS) | Other OVs: ASU (4/4), Stanford (5/15)
• Three-star LB Omari Stephenson (Thomasville, Georgia) | Other OVs: Liberty (6/6), Mississippi State (6/20)
• Three-star EDGE Ezaya Tokio (Oceanside HS) | Other OVs: ASU (4/25), UCLA (5/15), Michigan State (TBA)
 
