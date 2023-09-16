ADVERTISEMENT

Game thread: Cal vs. Idaho

Game Details

Who: Cal vs. Idaho (Bears lead all-time series 4-0)

When: 1 p.m.

Where: California Memorial Stadium | Berkeley, California

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (Guy Haberman (Play-By-Play), Shane Vereen (Analyst))

RADIO: 810 AM, SiriusXM Radio (SiriusXM 391, SXM App 971), The Varsity App, TuneIn – Justin Allegri (Play-By-Play), Mike Pawlawski (Analyst), Alex Jensen (Sideline Reporter)

Cal wraps up nonconference play this afternoon as the Bears welcome Idaho to Berkeley for the first time since 1934. The Vandals have already knocked off an FBS team this season after beating Nevada last weekend. Meanwhile, the Bears are looking to bounce back from their 4-point loss to Auburn.

As always, we invite you to jump in with comments throughout the game and I'll be sure to keep you updated as today's matchup plays out.
 
