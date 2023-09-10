Game thread: Cal vs. Auburn

Matt Moreno
Shining. 365 days a week.
Gold Member
-
- Aug 8, 2011
-
- 1,990
-
- 6,514
-
- 113
Game Details
Who: Cal vs. Auburn (1st meeting)
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: California Memorial Stadium | Berkeley, California
TV: ESPN
RADIO: 810 AM, SiriusXM Radio (SiriusXM 138 or 206, SXM App 969), The Varsity App
Game day again, and it's a big one!
The Bears take on Auburn, and we'll have plenty of coverage tonight from Memorial Stadium.
Feel free to jump in the conversation and follow along with updates.
