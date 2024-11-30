Game thread: Cal at No. 9 SMU

Matt Moreno
GAME INFO
Who: Cal (6-5, 2-5 ACC) at No. 9 SMU (10-1, 7-0 ACC)
When: 12:30 p.m. PST
Where: Gerald J. Ford Stadium | University Park, Texas
TV/streaming: ESPN2 | Brian Custer (play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (analyst), Lauren Sisler (sideline)
Radio: 810 AM | SiriusXM: Ch. 391/981
All-time series: SMU leads 1-0
Odds: SMU (-13.5), O/U (56.5) – via BetMGM
Here's today's game thread that I'll be updating throughout the game.
Report: QB Fernando Mendoza ruled out for Cal's road game at SMU
The redshirt sophomore has started the first 11 games and passed for just over 3,000 yards this year for the Bears.
cal.rivals.com
