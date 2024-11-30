ADVERTISEMENT

Game thread: Cal at No. 9 SMU

Matt Moreno

Matt Moreno

Played the game, demands respect
Gold Member
Aug 8, 2011
3,103
8,730
113
California
cal.rivals.com
GAME INFO

Who: Cal (6-5, 2-5 ACC) at No. 9 SMU (10-1, 7-0 ACC)
When: 12:30 p.m. PST
Where: Gerald J. Ford Stadium | University Park, Texas
TV/streaming: ESPN2 | Brian Custer (play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (analyst), Lauren Sisler (sideline)
Radio: 810 AM | SiriusXM: Ch. 391/981
All-time series: SMU leads 1-0
Odds: SMU (-13.5), O/U (56.5) – via BetMGM

cal.rivals.com

Report: QB Fernando Mendoza ruled out for Cal's road game at SMU

The redshirt sophomore has started the first 11 games and passed for just over 3,000 yards this year for the Bears.
cal.rivals.com cal.rivals.com

Here's today's game thread that I'll be updating throughout the game.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Matt Moreno

Game thread: 127th Big Game

Replies
121
Views
3K
The Bears' Lair
capnted
C
Matt Moreno

Game thread: Cal vs. Syracuse (Week 12)

Replies
96
Views
1K
The Bears' Lair
calderon11
C
Matt Moreno

MBB game thread: Cal vs. Air Force (Cal Classic - Game 1)

Replies
38
Views
699
The Bears' Lair
Colonial Bear
Colonial Bear
Matt Moreno

MBB game thread: Cal at USC

Replies
26
Views
672
The Bears' Lair
Matt Moreno
Matt Moreno
Matt Moreno

Game thread: Cal at Wake Forest

Replies
193
Views
3K
The Bears' Lair
attheplay82
A
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back