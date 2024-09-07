Game thread: Cal at Auburn

Game info



Who: Cal (1-0) at Auburn (1-0)

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium | Auburn, Alabama

TV and/or streaming: ESPN2 (Dave Flemming (play-by-play), Brock Osweiler (analyst), Stormy Buonantony (sideline))

Radio: 810 AM | SiriusXM: 132 or 201

All-time series: Auburn leads 1-0

Odds: Auburn (-12), O/U (52.5)



Cal is back in action this afternoon as the Bears play the return game in their first-ever series with Auburn. The Tigers defeated Alabama A&M, 73-3, last week in their opener while the Bears dispatched UC Davis, 31-13, in a sometimes shaky performance in Week 1. Justin Wilcox's team is working through several injuries across the board but none bigger than Jaydn Ott's ankle injury that put him on the sideline in the third quarter last week after he scored two rushing touchdowns.



There will be plenty to keep an eye on today in a key early-season game for the Bears, and I'll have coverage for you throughout this afternoon's game.



Pregame notes



- Ott's injury is one of the key pregame topics for the Bears, and all indications right now are that the star running back will try and give it a go against the Tigers. How much he will be used remains a question, but the Bears absolutely need him out there even if it is just as a decoy at times. Wilcox called him probable early in the week and even though he is not at 100%, there is some confidence that he will be able to at least have some kind of role today.







- The Bears are going with a gold, white, gold look with their uniforms today with the Cal script on the gold helmet being debuted.







- Fernando Mendoza, Jack Endries, Xavier Carlton and Nohl Williams are serving as the captains today at Auburn giving some good insight into Mendoza being the expected starter again today. There has been no clear indication on how much or if Chandler Rogers will indeed play today, but Mendoza should have the reins for most of the game barring a surprise.







As always, I invite you to join the conversation as things play out throughout the contest.



For those without ESPN because of the Directv dispute with Disney, here are some other ways to watch today's game. It's not ideal but would be an alternative for you.



