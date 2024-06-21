ADVERTISEMENT

Full visitor list for this weekend (June 21)

Ryan Young

Here's the OV list for the weekend, including the aforementioned headliner ...


Sagapolutele impressed at Elite 11 this week and could see his stock rising entering his senior season as teams -- like Cal -- who haven't landed their QB yet this cycle regroup and look for new targets. Sagapolutele has already taken OVs to Oregon State, Utah State and Boise State.


COMMITS

 
