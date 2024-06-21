Full visitor list for this weekend (June 21)

Ryan Young
Rankings don't matter
Staff
-
- Dec 31, 2021
-
- 2,620
-
- 7,768
-
- 113
Here's the OV list for the weekend, including the aforementioned headliner ...
Sagapolutele impressed at Elite 11 this week and could see his stock rising entering his senior season as teams -- like Cal -- who haven't landed their QB yet this cycle regroup and look for new targets. Sagapolutele has already taken OVs to Oregon State, Utah State and Boise State.
COMMITS
Sagapolutele impressed at Elite 11 this week and could see his stock rising entering his senior season as teams -- like Cal -- who haven't landed their QB yet this cycle regroup and look for new targets. Sagapolutele has already taken OVs to Oregon State, Utah State and Boise State.
COMMITS