Add another one to the list! 2026 Fresno-Central East athlete EJ Morgan has announced his commitment to Cal today and is the second official addition coming out of the second big visit weekend of June for the Bears. Oregon State, Boise State and Nevada had been most involved with the speedster who will play receiver for Kyle Cefalo and the Bears. He's a track guy who should fit in nicely with Bryan Harsin's offense.He had 45 catches for 657 yards and 8 touchdowns as a junior last year.