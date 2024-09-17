ADVERTISEMENT

Cal Week 4 depth chart: Florida State

Matt Moreno

Matt Moreno

Here's Cal's newest depth chart for Week 4 of the season. Again, some guys who are listed won't play (Matthew Littlejohn) but the "or" that has separated Fernando Mendoza and Chandler Rogers has been removed.

Linebacker Liam Johnson also makes his depth chart debut third on the list behind Cade Uluave and Aaron Hampton. That didn't come up with Justin Wilcox during our time speaking with him today, but that is a positive development for the transfer from Princeton who missed the entirety of training camp with a leg injury.
 
