ADVERTISEMENT

Cal Week 3 depth chart: San Diego State

Matt Moreno

Matt Moreno

Really Flying Around Out There
Gold Member
Aug 8, 2011
2,327
7,548
113
California
cal.rivals.com


Here is the new updated depth chart for the Bears ahead of their Week 3 matchup against San Diego State. A couple things to note, but both Tobias Merriweather and Kyion Grayes have been removed from the depth chart. Justin Wilcox said today that both players are week to week, and so this isn't a surprise. Will McDonald and Sioape Vatikani are both still listed as starters but Wilcox said they are both doubtful for Saturday's game. Matthew Littlejohn, who did not play against Auburn, is still listed atop the depth chart at nickel. Ryan Yaites started in his place while Ja'ir Smith was able to get a lot of run as well against Auburn.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Eugene Choo
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Matt Moreno

Week 2 injury update

Replies
17
Views
1K
The Bears' Lair
droski
droski
Matt Moreno

Cal Week 2 depth chart: Auburn

Replies
10
Views
1K
The Bears' Lair
sflye13
S
Matt Moreno

Cal Week 1 depth chart: UC Davis

Replies
12
Views
2K
The Bears' Lair
trainx
trainx
Matt Moreno

Cal training camp: Week 1 (very unofficial) depth chart

Replies
9
Views
1K
The Bears' Lair
BarliBear
BarliBear
Matt Moreno

Cal depth chart projection: Post-training camp (Aug. 22)

Replies
5
Views
1K
The Bears' Lair
jjfriend
J
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back