Cal Week 3 depth chart: San Diego State





Here is the new updated depth chart for the Bears ahead of their Week 3 matchup against San Diego State. A couple things to note, but both Tobias Merriweather and Kyion Grayes have been removed from the depth chart. Justin Wilcox said today that both players are week to week, and so this isn't a surprise. Will McDonald and Sioape Vatikani are both still listed as starters but Wilcox said they are both doubtful for Saturday's game. Matthew Littlejohn, who did not play against Auburn, is still listed atop the depth chart at nickel. Ryan Yaites started in his place while Ja'ir Smith was able to get a lot of run as well against Auburn.