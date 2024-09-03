Cal Week 2 depth chart: Auburn

The "updated" depth chart for Cal has been released. It is identical to last week's list with a couple minor exceptions. @Maria Kholodova caught that there is an extra "or" with the safety group led by Miles Williams. Isaiah Crosby played quite a bit Saturday and is now listed as an "or" under Williams. There is also an extra "or" with the nickel group between starter Matthew Littlejohn and Jasiah Wagoner. The latter of that duo did not suit up Saturday, so potentially a good sign about his return to the field.