Cal lands Campbell guard Nolan Dorsey

Cal has landed a commitment from graduate transfer guard Nolan Dorsey today. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound Knightdale, North Carolina native has played at New Mexico and Holy Cross as well but is coming off an impressive season that ended with him winning the CAA Defensive Player of the Year award. He averaged 9.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.7 steals per game. His 53 steals led the league.The Bears have had four players enter the transfer portal since the end of the season including versatile forwards BJ Omot and Joshua Ola-Joseph.Dorsey will add a veteran presence to the floor having played in all 32 games for Campbell this season. He has taken an interesting path through the college ranks with his career beginning in Albuquerque with the Lobos. He played in just eight games at UNM before heading to Holy Cross where he played in 22 games and made eight starts in his first season there.Dorsey played in 31 games and made 25 starts in 2022-23 before heading to Campbell. He did not play during the 2023-24 season but exploded this year with his breakout showing.He had four games with at least 5 assists highlighted by an 8-assist game against Elon in February. Dorsey had 4 assists and 6 rebounds in a game against North Carolina early in the season. Dorsey had a string of four games scoring in double figures in January and early February highlighted by 22 points on the road against Hofstra for his season high.He reached double figures in 13 games throughout the season and had multiple steals in 16 contests.