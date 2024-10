The Bears’ Oct. 12 matchup on the road at Pittsburgh has been set for 12:30 pm PT with either ESPN or ACC Network broadcasting the game. The Panthers, who play at Arcisure Stadium (Pittsburgh Steelers), are currently 4-0 but have yet to play an ACC matchup.



The two teams have played five times before but not since 1966. Pitt holds a 3-2 lead in the all-time series.