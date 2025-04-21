Cal adds Virginia assistant Isaiah Wilkins to Mark Madsen's staff





Cal has hired Virginia assistant Isaiah Wilkins as the replacement fro Amorrow Morgan on Mark Madsen's staff. The UVA alum played for the school from 2015-18 before playing three seasons overseas. He eventually returned to Charlottesville as a graduate assistant before being promoted in ahead of the 2023-24 season.



“I’m incredibly honored and excited to join Coach Madsen and his staff as we elevate this program to new heights,” Wilkins said. “Cal is truly a special place, rich in both tradition and excellence, and I’m ready to serve our student-athletes, the program and the university.”



Morgan moved on from Cal following the season in favor of a move east to Florida State. The Cal assistant had been vital in recruiting efforts, so Wilkins will be looked at in a similar fashion and his youth should certainly help the Bears in that regard.



“We’re incredibly excited to welcome Isaiah and his wife, Catalina, to our Cal Family,” Cal head coach Mark Madsen said. “Isaiah brings a championship mentality from his playing days at Virginia, where he was known for his relentless defense, leadership, and high basketball IQ. He’s quickly established himself as a rising star in the coaching world, and his ability to connect with players, combined with his deep understanding of the game, will make an immediate impact on our program.”



Wilkins was a defensive specialist in his time at UVA and eventually earned the ACC Defensive Player of the Year honor as a senior. He ranks fifth in blocks all time at Virginia and averaged 4.9 points and 4.8 rebounds during his career with the Cavaliers.