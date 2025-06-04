Cal adds Georgia State transfer 7-footer DK Manyiel Dut





Cal has announced the signing of Georgia State transfer big man Dhiaukuei "DK" Manyiel Dut today. The Bears have been working to bring in some more size, and the 7-footer (210 pounds) will help address that need. Dut was previously headed to VMI just a couple weeks ago but shifted course and signed with Cal.



He arrives in Berkeley with three seasons of eligibility after spending two years with the Panthers. He redshirted as a freshman and then played in nine games last season averaging 1.1 points and 1.2 rebounds.



The native of South Sudan eventually landed in Decatur, Georgia for high school where he played at Greenforest Christian Academy and was the valedictorian.



His best performance of the season came against Toccoa Falls back in November when he scored 7 points to go with 5 rebounds and an assist in 17 minutes against the D-II program.



“DK has a rare combination of size, athleticism and skill that will make our frontcourt better,” Cal head coach Mark Madsen said. “He has a great ability to protect the rim and is a good shooter from outside. Our staff is excited about where DK can take his game, and he’s got the work ethic to make it happen – it’s great to have him wearing Blue and Gold.”