ADVERTISEMENT

Cal adds Georgia State transfer 7-footer DK Manyiel Dut

Matt Moreno

Matt Moreno

Butte Community College
Gold Member
Aug 8, 2011
4,185
11,546
113
California
cal.rivals.com


Cal has announced the signing of Georgia State transfer big man Dhiaukuei "DK" Manyiel Dut today. The Bears have been working to bring in some more size, and the 7-footer (210 pounds) will help address that need. Dut was previously headed to VMI just a couple weeks ago but shifted course and signed with Cal.

He arrives in Berkeley with three seasons of eligibility after spending two years with the Panthers. He redshirted as a freshman and then played in nine games last season averaging 1.1 points and 1.2 rebounds.

The native of South Sudan eventually landed in Decatur, Georgia for high school where he played at Greenforest Christian Academy and was the valedictorian.

His best performance of the season came against Toccoa Falls back in November when he scored 7 points to go with 5 rebounds and an assist in 17 minutes against the D-II program.

“DK has a rare combination of size, athleticism and skill that will make our frontcourt better,” Cal head coach Mark Madsen said. “He has a great ability to protect the rim and is a good shooter from outside. Our staff is excited about where DK can take his game, and he’s got the work ethic to make it happen – it’s great to have him wearing Blue and Gold.”
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: Eugene Choo and dannyroe
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Matt Moreno

Virginia transfer guard Dai Dai Ames commits to Cal

Replies
9
Views
2K
The Bears' Lair
Matt Moreno
Matt Moreno
Matt Moreno

Jacksonville State transfer center Daveion Harley commits to Cal

Replies
1
Views
501
The Bears' Lair
BarliBear
BarliBear
Matt Moreno

Cal adds Virginia assistant Isaiah Wilkins to Mark Madsen's staff

Replies
2
Views
882
The Bears' Lair
Colonial Bear
Colonial Bear
Matt Moreno

Monster commitment for Cal as Rivals100 OLB Camron Brooks commits

Replies
40
Views
3K
The Bears' Lair
Matt Moreno
Matt Moreno
Matt Moreno

JUCO big man Isaac Garrett has Cal among top 3

Replies
6
Views
1K
The Bears' Lair
djsit
djsit
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back